The Dayton Flyers (6-2) welcome in the UNLV Rebels (3-3) after victories in four home games in a row. It begins at 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 6, 2023.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Dayton vs. UNLV matchup.

Dayton vs. UNLV Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: UD Arena in Dayton, Ohio

UD Arena in Dayton, Ohio How to Watch on TV: CBS Sports Network

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Dayton vs. UNLV Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.

Dayton vs. UNLV Betting Trends

Dayton has compiled a 5-3-0 record against the spread this season.

A total of four out of the Flyers' eight games this season have hit the over.

UNLV has won two games against the spread this season.

Rebels games have gone over the point total five out of six times this year.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.