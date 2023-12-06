Dayton vs. UNLV December 6 Tickets & Start Time
The Dayton Flyers (3-2) meet the UNLV Rebels (2-3) at 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 6, 2023. This clash is available on CBS Sports Network.
Dayton vs. UNLV Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 6
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: CBS Sports Network
Dayton Players to Watch
- Daron Holmes: 16.2 PTS, 5.8 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.2 STL, 1.2 BLK
- Nate Santos: 13.6 PTS, 7.6 REB, 0.8 AST, 1 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Kobe Elvis: 5.8 PTS, 3 REB, 5 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK
- Enoch Cheeks: 7 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Javon Bennett: 8 PTS, 1.2 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
UNLV Players to Watch
Dayton vs. UNLV Stat Comparison
|Dayton Rank
|Dayton AVG
|UNLV AVG
|UNLV Rank
|281st
|68.4
|Points Scored
|72.8
|225th
|125th
|67
|Points Allowed
|74.6
|264th
|346th
|26.8
|Rebounds
|29
|319th
|327th
|6.4
|Off. Rebounds
|8.6
|236th
|141st
|7.8
|3pt Made
|6.8
|220th
|121st
|14.4
|Assists
|11
|289th
|151st
|11.4
|Turnovers
|9.6
|47th
