The Dayton Flyers (3-2) meet the UNLV Rebels (2-3) at 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 6, 2023. This clash is available on CBS Sports Network.

Dayton vs. UNLV Game Information

Dayton Players to Watch

  • Daron Holmes: 16.2 PTS, 5.8 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.2 STL, 1.2 BLK
  • Nate Santos: 13.6 PTS, 7.6 REB, 0.8 AST, 1 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Kobe Elvis: 5.8 PTS, 3 REB, 5 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK
  • Enoch Cheeks: 7 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Javon Bennett: 8 PTS, 1.2 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

UNLV Players to Watch

Dayton vs. UNLV Stat Comparison

Dayton Rank Dayton AVG UNLV AVG UNLV Rank
281st 68.4 Points Scored 72.8 225th
125th 67 Points Allowed 74.6 264th
346th 26.8 Rebounds 29 319th
327th 6.4 Off. Rebounds 8.6 236th
141st 7.8 3pt Made 6.8 220th
121st 14.4 Assists 11 289th
151st 11.4 Turnovers 9.6 47th

