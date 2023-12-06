The Dayton Flyers (3-2) meet the UNLV Rebels (2-3) at 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 6, 2023. This clash is available on CBS Sports Network.

Dayton vs. UNLV Game Information

Game Day: Wednesday, December 6

Wednesday, December 6 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: CBS Sports Network

Dayton Players to Watch

Daron Holmes: 16.2 PTS, 5.8 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.2 STL, 1.2 BLK

16.2 PTS, 5.8 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.2 STL, 1.2 BLK Nate Santos: 13.6 PTS, 7.6 REB, 0.8 AST, 1 STL, 0.4 BLK

13.6 PTS, 7.6 REB, 0.8 AST, 1 STL, 0.4 BLK Kobe Elvis: 5.8 PTS, 3 REB, 5 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK

5.8 PTS, 3 REB, 5 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK Enoch Cheeks: 7 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.6 BLK

7 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.6 BLK Javon Bennett: 8 PTS, 1.2 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

UNLV Players to Watch

Dayton vs. UNLV Stat Comparison

Dayton Rank Dayton AVG UNLV AVG UNLV Rank 281st 68.4 Points Scored 72.8 225th 125th 67 Points Allowed 74.6 264th 346th 26.8 Rebounds 29 319th 327th 6.4 Off. Rebounds 8.6 236th 141st 7.8 3pt Made 6.8 220th 121st 14.4 Assists 11 289th 151st 11.4 Turnovers 9.6 47th

