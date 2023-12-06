The Dayton Flyers (6-2) are 9.5-point favorites as they look to extend a four-game home win streak when they take on the UNLV Rebels (3-3) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at UD Arena. The matchup airs at 9:00 PM ET on CBS Sports Network. The over/under is set at 135.5 in the matchup.

Dayton vs. UNLV Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, December 6, 2023

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Where: Dayton, Ohio

Dayton, Ohio Venue: UD Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Dayton -9.5 135.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Dayton Betting Records & Stats

In four of eight games this season, Dayton and its opponents have gone over 135.5 points.

Dayton has an average total of 134.1 in its matchups this year, 1.4 fewer points than this game's over/under.

The Flyers have gone 5-3-0 ATS this season.

Dayton (5-3-0 ATS) has covered the spread 62.5% of the time, 29.2% more often than UNLV (2-4-0) this year.

Dayton vs. UNLV Over/Under Stats

Games Over 135.5 % of Games Over 135.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Dayton 4 50% 70 142.7 64.1 137.9 134.1 UNLV 5 83.3% 72.7 142.7 73.8 137.9 145.5

Additional Dayton Insights & Trends

The 70 points per game the Flyers record are the same as the Rebels allow.

When Dayton puts up more than 73.8 points, it is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

Dayton vs. UNLV Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 9.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Dayton 5-3-0 1-2 4-4-0 UNLV 2-4-0 0-0 5-1-0

Dayton vs. UNLV Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Dayton UNLV 14-2 Home Record 9-7 5-6 Away Record 5-5 8-7-0 Home ATS Record 4-9-0 5-6-0 Away ATS Record 7-3-0 73.9 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 74.9 64.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 74.6 5-10-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 9-4-0 3-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-3-0

