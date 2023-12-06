Jarrett Allen NBA Player Preview vs. the Magic - December 6
Jarrett Allen and his Cleveland Cavaliers teammates face the Orlando Magic on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET.
In this piece we'll examine Allen's stats and trends, helping you with your prop bets.
Jarrett Allen Prop Bets vs. the Magic
|Stat
|Prop O/U
|Season Avg
|Last 10 Avg
|Points
|13.5
|13.8
|14.7
|Rebounds
|9.5
|8.1
|8.5
|Assists
|--
|2.3
|2.6
|PRA
|--
|24.2
|25.8
|PR
|--
|21.9
|23.2
Jarrett Allen Insights vs. the Magic
- This season, Allen has made 5.5 shots per game, which accounts for 10.0% of his team's total makes.
- Allen's Cavaliers average 100.8 possessions per game, which ranks 14th among NBA teams, while the Magic are one of the league's fastest, ranking seventh with 103.2 possessions per contest.
- The Magic are the sixth-best defensive team in the NBA, conceding 110 points per game.
- The Magic are the best team in the NBA, allowing 39.9 rebounds per contest.
- The Magic are the second-ranked squad in the NBA, allowing 23.5 assists per contest.
Jarrett Allen vs. the Magic
|Date
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|BLK
|STL
|4/4/2023
|34
|12
|7
|2
|0
|2
|0
|10/26/2022
|30
|18
|16
|1
|0
|1
|1
