How to Watch Miami (OH) vs. Ohio State on TV or Live Stream - December 6
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 1:30 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
The Ohio State Buckeyes (7-1) will attempt to continue a six-game winning run when hosting the Miami (OH) RedHawks (4-3) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at Value City Arena. This game is at 7:00 PM ET on B1G+.
Miami (OH) vs. Ohio State Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio
- TV: B1G+
Miami (OH) Stats Insights
- The RedHawks are shooting 44.7% from the field, 3.2% higher than the 41.5% the Buckeyes' opponents have shot this season.
- Miami (OH) has put together a 4-2 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 41.5% from the field.
- The RedHawks are the 270th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Buckeyes sit at 93rd.
- The RedHawks average 5.9 more points per game (71.7) than the Buckeyes give up to opponents (65.8).
- Miami (OH) has put together a 4-0 record in games it scores more than 65.8 points.
Miami (OH) Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, Miami (OH) scored 78.1 points per game last season. On the road, it scored 68.3.
- In 2022-23, the RedHawks conceded 3.5 fewer points per game at home (72.2) than on the road (75.7).
- Miami (OH) made more 3-pointers at home (9 per game) than on the road (6) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (36.4%) than away (30.4%).
Miami (OH) Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/25/2023
|@ Saint Bonaventure
|L 90-60
|Reilly Center
|11/28/2023
|Spalding
|W 82-43
|Millett Hall
|12/2/2023
|@ Marshall
|W 79-74
|Cam Henderson Center
|12/6/2023
|@ Ohio State
|-
|Value City Arena
|12/9/2023
|@ Davidson
|-
|John M. Belk Arena
|12/19/2023
|@ Wright State
|-
|Wright State University Nutter Center
