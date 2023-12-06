The Ohio State Buckeyes (7-1) will attempt to continue a six-game winning run when hosting the Miami (OH) RedHawks (4-3) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at Value City Arena. This game is at 7:00 PM ET on B1G+.

Miami (OH) vs. Ohio State Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio
  • TV: B1G+

Miami (OH) Stats Insights

  • The RedHawks are shooting 44.7% from the field, 3.2% higher than the 41.5% the Buckeyes' opponents have shot this season.
  • Miami (OH) has put together a 4-2 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 41.5% from the field.
  • The RedHawks are the 270th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Buckeyes sit at 93rd.
  • The RedHawks average 5.9 more points per game (71.7) than the Buckeyes give up to opponents (65.8).
  • Miami (OH) has put together a 4-0 record in games it scores more than 65.8 points.

Miami (OH) Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, Miami (OH) scored 78.1 points per game last season. On the road, it scored 68.3.
  • In 2022-23, the RedHawks conceded 3.5 fewer points per game at home (72.2) than on the road (75.7).
  • Miami (OH) made more 3-pointers at home (9 per game) than on the road (6) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (36.4%) than away (30.4%).

Miami (OH) Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/25/2023 @ Saint Bonaventure L 90-60 Reilly Center
11/28/2023 Spalding W 82-43 Millett Hall
12/2/2023 @ Marshall W 79-74 Cam Henderson Center
12/6/2023 @ Ohio State - Value City Arena
12/9/2023 @ Davidson - John M. Belk Arena
12/19/2023 @ Wright State - Wright State University Nutter Center

