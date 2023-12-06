The Ohio State Buckeyes (7-1) will attempt to continue a six-game winning run when hosting the Miami (OH) RedHawks (4-3) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at Value City Arena. This game is at 7:00 PM ET on B1G+.

Miami (OH) vs. Ohio State Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio TV: B1G+

Miami (OH) Stats Insights

The RedHawks are shooting 44.7% from the field, 3.2% higher than the 41.5% the Buckeyes' opponents have shot this season.

Miami (OH) has put together a 4-2 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 41.5% from the field.

The RedHawks are the 270th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Buckeyes sit at 93rd.

The RedHawks average 5.9 more points per game (71.7) than the Buckeyes give up to opponents (65.8).

Miami (OH) has put together a 4-0 record in games it scores more than 65.8 points.

Miami (OH) Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Miami (OH) scored 78.1 points per game last season. On the road, it scored 68.3.

In 2022-23, the RedHawks conceded 3.5 fewer points per game at home (72.2) than on the road (75.7).

Miami (OH) made more 3-pointers at home (9 per game) than on the road (6) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (36.4%) than away (30.4%).

Miami (OH) Upcoming Schedule