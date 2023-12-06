Miami (OH) vs. Ohio State: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 6
The Ohio State Buckeyes (7-1) look to build on a five-game home winning stretch when hosting the Miami (OH) RedHawks (4-3) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.
In this article, you can check out odds and spreads for the Ohio State vs. Miami (OH) matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Miami (OH) vs. Ohio State Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio
- How to Watch on TV: B1G+
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Miami (OH) vs. Ohio State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Ohio State Moneyline
|Miami (OH) Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Ohio State (-23.5)
|144.5
|-
|-
|Bet on this game at BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Ohio State (-23.5)
|144.5
|-8000
|+2200
|Bet on this game at FanDuel
Miami (OH) vs. Ohio State Betting Trends
- Miami (OH) has compiled a 3-3-0 record against the spread this year.
- Ohio State has won two games against the spread this season.
- Buckeyes games have hit the over five out of seven times this season.
Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.