The Eastern Kentucky Colonels (7-1) will be looking to extend a five-game home winning streak when squaring off against the Miami (OH) RedHawks (1-4) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at Alumni Coliseum McBrayer Arena. It airs at 12:00 PM ET.

Keep reading for information on how to live stream this matchup and click here to check out our score predictions!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Miami (OH) Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET Where: Alumni Coliseum McBrayer Arena in Richmond, Kentucky

Alumni Coliseum McBrayer Arena in Richmond, Kentucky TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Miami (OH) vs. Eastern Kentucky Scoring Comparison

The RedHawks score an average of 51 points per game, 12.6 fewer points than the 63.6 the Colonels allow to opponents.

Eastern Kentucky has a 3-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 51 points.

The Colonels record 83.1 points per game, 13.7 more points than the 69.4 the RedHawks give up.

Eastern Kentucky has a 6-1 record when putting up more than 69.4 points.

Miami (OH) is 1-3 when allowing fewer than 83.1 points.

The Colonels are making 44.5% of their shots from the field, 3% higher than the RedHawks allow to opponents (41.5%).

Miami (OH) Leaders

Jadyn Scott: 12.8 PTS, 54.9 FG%

12.8 PTS, 54.9 FG% Amber Tretter: 5.6 PTS, 28.6 FG%

5.6 PTS, 28.6 FG% Katey Richason: 7.4 PTS, 56.5 FG%

7.4 PTS, 56.5 FG% Madison Huhn: 5.4 PTS, 30.6 FG%, 23.8 3PT% (5-for-21)

5.4 PTS, 30.6 FG%, 23.8 3PT% (5-for-21) Hennessey Luu-Brown: 5 PTS, 39.1 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (2-for-7)

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Miami (OH) Schedule