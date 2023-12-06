The Ohio State Buckeyes (7-1) are heavy favorites (-20.5) as they attempt to extend a five-game home winning streak when they square off against the Miami (OH) RedHawks (4-3) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at Value City Arena. The matchup airs at 7:00 PM ET on B1G+. The matchup has an over/under set at 147.5 points.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Miami (OH) vs. Ohio State Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, December 6, 2023

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: B1G+

B1G+ Where: Columbus, Ohio

Columbus, Ohio Venue: Value City Arena

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Ohio State -20.5 147.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

RedHawks Betting Records & Stats

Miami (OH) and its opponents have scored more than 147.5 combined points twice this season.

The average over/under for Miami (OH)'s contests this season is 138.3, 9.2 fewer points than this game's total.

So far this season, Miami (OH) has put together a 3-3-0 record against the spread.

Miami (OH) (3-3-0 ATS) has covered the spread 28.6% of the time, 21.4% more often than Ohio State (2-5-0) this season.

Miami (OH) vs. Ohio State Over/Under Stats

Games Over 147.5 % of Games Over 147.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Ohio State 4 57.1% 80.5 152.2 65.8 132.4 141.9 Miami (OH) 2 33.3% 71.7 152.2 66.6 132.4 140.7

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Miami (OH) Insights & Trends

The RedHawks score an average of 71.7 points per game, 5.9 more points than the 65.8 the Buckeyes give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 65.8 points, Miami (OH) is 3-0 against the spread and 4-0 overall.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Miami (OH) vs. Ohio State Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 20.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Ohio State 2-5-0 1-2 5-2-0 Miami (OH) 3-3-0 0-0 3-3-0

Miami (OH) vs. Ohio State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Ohio State Miami (OH) 10-6 Home Record 9-9 1-10 Away Record 3-9 6-8-0 Home ATS Record 8-6-0 2-8-0 Away ATS Record 5-5-0 74.7 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 78.1 68.1 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 68.3 7-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-7-0 6-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 3-7-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.