The Ohio State Buckeyes (7-1) aim to continue a six-game winning streak when they host the Miami (OH) RedHawks (4-3) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at Value City Arena. The contest airs on B1G+.

Ohio State vs. Miami (OH) Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio

Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio TV: B1G+

Ohio State Stats Insights

This season, the Buckeyes have a 47.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 6.1% higher than the 41.4% of shots the RedHawks' opponents have knocked down.

Ohio State is 7-1 when it shoots higher than 41.4% from the field.

The Buckeyes are the 105th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the RedHawks rank 270th.

The Buckeyes put up 13.9 more points per game (80.5) than the RedHawks give up (66.6).

Ohio State has a 7-0 record when putting up more than 66.6 points.

Ohio State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Ohio State averaged 74.7 points per game at home last season. Away from home, it averaged 68.1 points per contest.

The Buckeyes allowed 63 points per game last season at home, which was 13.3 fewer points than they allowed in away games (76.3).

In home games, Ohio State made 0.4 more treys per game (6.7) than when playing on the road (6.3). However, it sported a worse three-point percentage at home (35.5%) compared to in road games (36.5%).

Ohio State Upcoming Schedule