The Ohio State Buckeyes (7-1) aim to continue a six-game winning streak when they host the Miami (OH) RedHawks (4-3) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at Value City Arena. The contest airs on B1G+.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Ohio State vs. Miami (OH) Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio
  • TV: B1G+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Ohio State Stats Insights

  • This season, the Buckeyes have a 47.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 6.1% higher than the 41.4% of shots the RedHawks' opponents have knocked down.
  • Ohio State is 7-1 when it shoots higher than 41.4% from the field.
  • The Buckeyes are the 105th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the RedHawks rank 270th.
  • The Buckeyes put up 13.9 more points per game (80.5) than the RedHawks give up (66.6).
  • Ohio State has a 7-0 record when putting up more than 66.6 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Ohio State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Ohio State averaged 74.7 points per game at home last season. Away from home, it averaged 68.1 points per contest.
  • The Buckeyes allowed 63 points per game last season at home, which was 13.3 fewer points than they allowed in away games (76.3).
  • In home games, Ohio State made 0.4 more treys per game (6.7) than when playing on the road (6.3). However, it sported a worse three-point percentage at home (35.5%) compared to in road games (36.5%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Ohio State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/25/2023 Santa Clara W 86-56 Raider Arena
11/29/2023 Central Michigan W 88-61 Value City Arena
12/3/2023 Minnesota W 84-74 Value City Arena
12/6/2023 Miami (OH) - Value City Arena
12/9/2023 @ Penn State - Bryce Jordan Center
12/16/2023 UCLA - State Farm Arena

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.