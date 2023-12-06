The Ohio State Buckeyes (7-1) hope to continue a six-game winning stretch when they host the Miami (OH) RedHawks (4-3) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at Value City Arena. The contest airs on B1G+.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Ohio State vs. Miami (OH) matchup.

Ohio State vs. Miami (OH) Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio

Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio How to Watch on TV: B1G+

Ohio State vs. Miami (OH) Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Ohio State Moneyline Miami (OH) Moneyline BetMGM Ohio State (-23.5) 144.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Ohio State (-23.5) 144.5 -8000 +2200 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Ohio State vs. Miami (OH) Betting Trends

Ohio State has a record of 2-5-0 against the spread this season.

A total of five out of the Buckeyes' seven games this season have gone over the point total.

Miami (OH) has put together a 3-3-0 record against the spread this season.

A total of three RedHawks games this season have hit the over.

Ohio State Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +8000

+8000 In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+8000), Ohio State is 36th in college basketball. It is way higher than that, 12th-best, according to computer rankings.

With odds of +8000, Ohio State has been given a 1.2% chance of winning the national championship.

