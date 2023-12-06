Wednesday's game that pits the Ohio State Buckeyes (7-1) versus the Miami (OH) RedHawks (4-3) at Value City Arena has a good chance to be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 83-61 in favor of Ohio State, who is heavy favorites by our model. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on December 6.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Ohio State vs. Miami (OH) Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, December 6, 2023

Time: 7:00 PM ET

TV: B1G+

Where: Columbus, Ohio

Venue: Value City Arena

Ohio State vs. Miami (OH) Score Prediction

Prediction: Ohio State 83, Miami (OH) 61

Spread & Total Prediction for Ohio State vs. Miami (OH)

Computer Predicted Spread: Ohio State (-22.0)

Ohio State (-22.0) Computer Predicted Total: 143.4

Ohio State has a 2-5-0 record against the spread so far this season compared to Miami (OH), who is 3-3-0 ATS. In terms of hitting the over, games involving the Buckeyes are 5-2-0 and the RedHawks are 3-3-0.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Ohio State Performance Insights

The Buckeyes are outscoring opponents by 14.7 points per game with a +118 scoring differential overall. They put up 80.5 points per game (75th in college basketball) and allow 65.8 per contest (71st in college basketball).

Ohio State pulls down 35 rebounds per game (106th in college basketball) while conceding 28.1 per contest to its opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 6.9 boards per game.

Ohio State makes 1.2 more threes per game than the opposition, 8.5 (90th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 7.3.

The Buckeyes rank 31st in college basketball by averaging 104.9 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 92nd in college basketball, allowing 85.7 points per 100 possessions.

Ohio State has had fewer turnovers than its opponents this season, committing 10.3 per game (66th in college basketball play) while forcing 12.1 (184th in college basketball).

