Ohio vs. Youngstown State December 6 Tickets & Start Time
The Ohio Bobcats (2-1) will play the Youngstown State Penguins (3-2) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 6, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.
Ohio vs. Youngstown State Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 6
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
Ohio Top Players (2022-23)
- Dwight Wilson: 15.4 PTS, 9.2 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Jaylin Hunter: 13.2 PTS, 3.6 REB, 4.2 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Miles Brown: 10.0 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
- AJ Clayton: 7.8 PTS, 4.7 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.6 BLK
- AJ Brown: 10.3 PTS, 2.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
Youngstown State Players to Watch
- Hunter: 12.7 PTS, 5.7 REB, 5.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
- AJ Brown: 13.0 PTS, 5.0 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Elmore James: 14.3 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Clayton: 13.0 PTS, 5.0 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Shereef Mitchell: 9.0 PTS, 3.7 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK
Ohio vs. Youngstown State Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Ohio Rank
|Ohio AVG
|Youngstown State AVG
|Youngstown State Rank
|27th
|78.8
|Points Scored
|81.9
|5th
|267th
|73.1
|Points Allowed
|72.5
|251st
|44th
|34.3
|Rebounds
|32.2
|147th
|23rd
|10.8
|Off. Rebounds
|8.7
|162nd
|39th
|8.9
|3pt Made
|8.0
|104th
|211th
|12.6
|Assists
|15.3
|35th
|84th
|10.9
|Turnovers
|10.7
|61st
