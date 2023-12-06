The Ohio Bobcats (2-1) will play the Youngstown State Penguins (3-2) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 6, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.

Ohio vs. Youngstown State Game Information

Ohio Top Players (2022-23)

Dwight Wilson: 15.4 PTS, 9.2 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

15.4 PTS, 9.2 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK Jaylin Hunter: 13.2 PTS, 3.6 REB, 4.2 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

13.2 PTS, 3.6 REB, 4.2 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.2 BLK Miles Brown: 10.0 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK

10.0 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK AJ Clayton: 7.8 PTS, 4.7 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.6 BLK

7.8 PTS, 4.7 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.6 BLK AJ Brown: 10.3 PTS, 2.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

Youngstown State Players to Watch

Hunter: 12.7 PTS, 5.7 REB, 5.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

12.7 PTS, 5.7 REB, 5.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK AJ Brown: 13.0 PTS, 5.0 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.3 BLK

13.0 PTS, 5.0 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.3 BLK Elmore James: 14.3 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK

14.3 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK Clayton: 13.0 PTS, 5.0 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK

13.0 PTS, 5.0 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK Shereef Mitchell: 9.0 PTS, 3.7 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK

Ohio vs. Youngstown State Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Ohio Rank Ohio AVG Youngstown State AVG Youngstown State Rank 27th 78.8 Points Scored 81.9 5th 267th 73.1 Points Allowed 72.5 251st 44th 34.3 Rebounds 32.2 147th 23rd 10.8 Off. Rebounds 8.7 162nd 39th 8.9 3pt Made 8.0 104th 211th 12.6 Assists 15.3 35th 84th 10.9 Turnovers 10.7 61st

