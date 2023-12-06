Ohio vs. Youngstown State: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - December 6
The Ohio Bobcats (5-2) are 8.5-point favorites as they attempt to continue a five-game home winning streak when they host the Youngstown State Penguins (5-3) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at Convocation Center Ohio. The contest airs at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The over/under is set at 157.5 in the matchup.
Ohio vs. Youngstown State Odds & Info
- Date: Wednesday, December 6, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Athens, Ohio
- Venue: Convocation Center Ohio
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Ohio
|-8.5
|157.5
Ohio Betting Records & Stats
- In four of seven games this season, Ohio and its opponents have gone over 157.5 points.
- Ohio's matchups this year have an average point total of 155.4, 2.1 fewer points than this game's over/under.
- The Bobcats have a 3-4-0 record against the spread this season.
- Youngstown State's .667 ATS win percentage (4-2-0 ATS record) is higher than Ohio's .429 mark (3-4-0 ATS record) in 2023-24.
Ohio vs. Youngstown State Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 157.5
|% of Games Over 157.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Ohio
|4
|57.1%
|81
|157.4
|74.4
|144.8
|149.1
|Youngstown State
|1
|16.7%
|76.4
|157.4
|70.4
|144.8
|149
Additional Ohio Insights & Trends
- The Bobcats record 81 points per game, 10.6 more points than the 70.4 the Penguins allow.
- Ohio has a 3-4 record against the spread and a 5-2 record overall when scoring more than 70.4 points.
Ohio vs. Youngstown State Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 8.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Ohio
|3-4-0
|2-0
|5-2-0
|Youngstown State
|4-2-0
|1-1
|3-3-0
Ohio vs. Youngstown State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Ohio
|Youngstown State
|14-1
|Home Record
|14-3
|4-11
|Away Record
|9-6
|9-4-0
|Home ATS Record
|8-5-0
|6-8-0
|Away ATS Record
|8-6-0
|83.5
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|84.6
|75.8
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|80.7
|6-7-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|6-7-0
|10-4-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|13-1-0
