The Ohio Bobcats (5-2) welcome in the Youngstown State Penguins (5-3) after winning five home games in a row. It tips at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 6, 2023.

Ohio vs. Youngstown State Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Convocation Center Ohio in Athens, Ohio

Convocation Center Ohio in Athens, Ohio TV: ESPN+

Ohio Stats Insights

This season, the Bobcats have a 47% shooting percentage from the field, which is 4.4% higher than the 42.6% of shots the Penguins' opponents have hit.

In games Ohio shoots higher than 42.6% from the field, it is 4-2 overall.

The Bobcats are the 242nd ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Penguins rank 66th.

The 81 points per game the Bobcats average are 10.6 more points than the Penguins allow (70.4).

Ohio has a 5-2 record when scoring more than 70.4 points.

Ohio Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Offensively Ohio performed better when playing at home last season, posting 83.5 points per game, compared to 75.8 per game on the road.

When playing at home, the Bobcats allowed 13.9 fewer points per game (65.7) than away from home (79.6).

Ohio drained 9.3 treys per game with a 38.2% shooting percentage from downtown when playing at home, which was 0.5 more threes and 1.3% points better than it averaged when playing on the road (8.8 threes per game, 36.9% three-point percentage).

