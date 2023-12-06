The Ohio Bobcats (5-2) welcome in the Youngstown State Penguins (5-3) after winning five home games in a row. It tips at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 6, 2023.

Ohio vs. Youngstown State Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Convocation Center Ohio in Athens, Ohio
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Ohio Stats Insights

  • This season, the Bobcats have a 47% shooting percentage from the field, which is 4.4% higher than the 42.6% of shots the Penguins' opponents have hit.
  • In games Ohio shoots higher than 42.6% from the field, it is 4-2 overall.
  • The Bobcats are the 242nd ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Penguins rank 66th.
  • The 81 points per game the Bobcats average are 10.6 more points than the Penguins allow (70.4).
  • Ohio has a 5-2 record when scoring more than 70.4 points.

Ohio Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Offensively Ohio performed better when playing at home last season, posting 83.5 points per game, compared to 75.8 per game on the road.
  • When playing at home, the Bobcats allowed 13.9 fewer points per game (65.7) than away from home (79.6).
  • Ohio drained 9.3 treys per game with a 38.2% shooting percentage from downtown when playing at home, which was 0.5 more threes and 1.3% points better than it averaged when playing on the road (8.8 threes per game, 36.9% three-point percentage).

Ohio Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/25/2023 Middle Tennessee W 80-68 Baha Mar Convention Center
11/26/2023 Brown W 82-77 Baha Mar Convention Center
12/2/2023 Delaware W 74-73 Convocation Center Ohio
12/6/2023 Youngstown State - Convocation Center Ohio
12/9/2023 Marshall - Convocation Center Ohio
12/18/2023 Defiance - Convocation Center Ohio

