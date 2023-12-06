How to Watch Ohio vs. Youngstown State on TV or Live Stream - December 6
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 1:31 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
The Ohio Bobcats (5-2) welcome in the Youngstown State Penguins (5-3) after winning five home games in a row. It tips at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 6, 2023.
Ohio vs. Youngstown State Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Convocation Center Ohio in Athens, Ohio
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Ohio Stats Insights
- This season, the Bobcats have a 47% shooting percentage from the field, which is 4.4% higher than the 42.6% of shots the Penguins' opponents have hit.
- In games Ohio shoots higher than 42.6% from the field, it is 4-2 overall.
- The Bobcats are the 242nd ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Penguins rank 66th.
- The 81 points per game the Bobcats average are 10.6 more points than the Penguins allow (70.4).
- Ohio has a 5-2 record when scoring more than 70.4 points.
Ohio Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Offensively Ohio performed better when playing at home last season, posting 83.5 points per game, compared to 75.8 per game on the road.
- When playing at home, the Bobcats allowed 13.9 fewer points per game (65.7) than away from home (79.6).
- Ohio drained 9.3 treys per game with a 38.2% shooting percentage from downtown when playing at home, which was 0.5 more threes and 1.3% points better than it averaged when playing on the road (8.8 threes per game, 36.9% three-point percentage).
Ohio Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/25/2023
|Middle Tennessee
|W 80-68
|Baha Mar Convention Center
|11/26/2023
|Brown
|W 82-77
|Baha Mar Convention Center
|12/2/2023
|Delaware
|W 74-73
|Convocation Center Ohio
|12/6/2023
|Youngstown State
|-
|Convocation Center Ohio
|12/9/2023
|Marshall
|-
|Convocation Center Ohio
|12/18/2023
|Defiance
|-
|Convocation Center Ohio
