Ohio vs. Youngstown State: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 6
The Ohio Bobcats (5-2) will try to continue a three-game winning run when hosting the Youngstown State Penguins (5-3) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at Convocation Center Ohio. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
You can check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Ohio vs. Youngstown State matchup in this article.
Ohio vs. Youngstown State Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Convocation Center Ohio in Athens, Ohio
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Ohio vs. Youngstown State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Ohio Moneyline
|Youngstown State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Ohio (-8.5)
|156.5
|-
|-
|FanDuel
|Ohio (-8.5)
|156.5
|-470
|+340
Ohio vs. Youngstown State Betting Trends
- Ohio has compiled a 3-4-0 ATS record so far this year.
- Bobcats games have gone over the point total five out of seven times this season.
- Youngstown State has won four games against the spread this season, while failing to cover twice.
- So far this season, three out of the Penguins' six games with an over/under have hit the over.
