The Ohio Bobcats (5-2) will try to continue a three-game winning run when hosting the Youngstown State Penguins (5-3) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at Convocation Center Ohio. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

You can check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Ohio vs. Youngstown State matchup in this article.

Ohio vs. Youngstown State Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Convocation Center Ohio in Athens, Ohio

How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Ohio vs. Youngstown State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Ohio Moneyline Youngstown State Moneyline BetMGM Ohio (-8.5) 156.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Ohio (-8.5) 156.5 -470 +340 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Ohio vs. Youngstown State Betting Trends

Ohio has compiled a 3-4-0 ATS record so far this year.

Bobcats games have gone over the point total five out of seven times this season.

Youngstown State has won four games against the spread this season, while failing to cover twice.

So far this season, three out of the Penguins' six games with an over/under have hit the over.

