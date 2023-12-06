Wednesday's game that pits the Ohio Bobcats (5-2) against the Youngstown State Penguins (5-3) at Convocation Center Ohio has a projected final score of 79-71 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Ohio, who is favored in this matchup by our model. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on December 6.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this game.

Ohio vs. Youngstown State Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, December 6, 2023

Time: 7:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

Where: Athens, Ohio

Venue: Convocation Center Ohio

Ohio vs. Youngstown State Score Prediction

Prediction: Ohio 79, Youngstown State 71

Spread & Total Prediction for Ohio vs. Youngstown State

Computer Predicted Spread: Ohio (-7.8)

Ohio (-7.8) Computer Predicted Total: 150.0

Ohio is 3-4-0 against the spread this season compared to Youngstown State's 4-2-0 ATS record. The Bobcats have a 5-2-0 record going over the point total, while games involving the Penguins have a record of 3-3-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Ohio Performance Insights

The Bobcats' +46 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 6.6 points per game) is a result of scoring 81.0 points per game (66th in college basketball) while allowing 74.4 per contest (251st in college basketball).

Ohio loses the rebound battle by 2.0 boards on average. it records 31.9 rebounds per game, which ranks 240th in college basketball, while its opponents pull down 33.9 per outing.

Ohio makes 7.7 three-pointers per game (158th in college basketball) at a 34.0% rate (150th in college basketball), compared to the 6.9 its opponents make while shooting 30.0% from beyond the arc.

The Bobcats rank 97th in college basketball with 99.1 points scored per 100 possessions, and 227th in college basketball defensively with 91.0 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Ohio wins the turnover battle by 4.7 per game, committing 8.9 (19th in college basketball) while its opponents average 13.6.

