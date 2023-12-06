The Florida Panthers (14-8-2) will attempt to break a three-game home losing streak when they square off against the Dallas Stars (14-6-3) on December 6 at 7:00 PM ET on TNT and Max.

The Panthers are 5-4-1 in the last 10 games, putting up 28 total goals (seven power-play goals on 36 power-play opportunities during that time, for a conversion rate of 19.4%). They have given up 20 goals to their opponents.

The Stars are 5-3-2 in their last 10 games, putting up 39 goals while giving up 31 in that period. On 31 power-play opportunities during that span, they have scored 11 goals (35.5%).

As hockey action continues, prepare for the matchup by checking out which team we predict will pick up the victory in Wednesday's game.

Panthers vs. Stars Predictions for Wednesday

Our computer model for this game calls for a final score of Panthers 4, Stars 3.

Moneyline Pick: Panthers (-120)

Panthers (-120) Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible

No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible Spread Pick: Stars (+1.5)

Panthers vs Stars Additional Info

Panthers Splits and Trends

The Panthers have finished 2-2-4 in overtime matchups to contribute to an overall record of 14-8-2.

Florida has 13 points (6-2-1) in the nine games it has played that were decided by one goal.

In the three games this season the Panthers recorded just one goal, they finished 0-2-1.

Florida has taken five points from the four games this season when it scored a pair of goals (2-1-1 record).

The Panthers have scored at least three goals in 15 games (12-3-0, 24 points).

In the seven games when Florida has capitalized on a single power-play goal, it registered 10 points after finishing 5-2-0.

In the 19 games when it outshot its opponent, Florida is 10-7-2 (22 points).

The Panthers have been outshot by opponents in four games, going 3-1-0 to register six points.

Stars Splits and Trends

The Stars have a 3-3-6 record in overtime games this season and a 14-6-3 overall record.

Dallas has earned 14 points (6-1-2) in its nine games that finished with a one-goal margin.

This season the Stars scored just one goal in three games and have gone 1-1-1 (three points).

Dallas has earned three points (1-1-1 record) this season when scoring two goals .

The Stars have scored more than two goals 15 times, earning 25 points from those matchups (12-2-1).

This season, Dallas has capitalized on a single power-play goal in six games and registered eight points with a record of 4-2-0.

When it outshoots its opponent this season, Dallas has posted a record of 7-4-1 (15 points).

The Stars have been outshot by opponents in 11 games, going 7-2-2 to record 16 points.

Team Stats Comparison

Panthers Rank Panthers AVG Stars AVG Stars Rank 20th 3 Goals Scored 3.39 7th 4th 2.54 Goals Allowed 2.83 10th 2nd 34.3 Shots 29.7 22nd 3rd 27.4 Shots Allowed 31.5 21st 24th 17.5% Power Play % 22.06% 11th 12th 81.71% Penalty Kill % 88.75% 2nd

Panthers vs. Stars Game Time and TV Channel

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Watch this game on Max Where: Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida

