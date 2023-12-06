The Toledo Rockets (3-4) will try to turn around a four-game losing skid when visiting the Oakland Golden Grizzlies (5-4) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at Athletics Center O'rena. This matchup is at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Toledo vs. Oakland Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Athletics Center O'rena in Auburn Hills, Michigan
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Toledo Stats Insights

  • The Rockets have shot at a 48.5% clip from the field this season, 3.8 percentage points above the 44.7% shooting opponents of the Golden Grizzlies have averaged.
  • This season, Toledo has a 3-2 record in games the team collectively shoots over 44.7% from the field.
  • The Rockets are the 355th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Golden Grizzlies sit at 223rd.
  • The Rockets' 80.7 points per game are eight more points than the 72.7 the Golden Grizzlies give up to opponents.
  • Toledo has put together a 3-3 record in games it scores more than 72.7 points.

Toledo Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Toledo averaged 90.5 points per game at home last season, and 82.1 away.
  • At home, the Rockets allowed 74.4 points per game last season. On the road, they conceded 77.4.
  • Toledo made more 3-pointers at home (9.7 per game) than away (8.2) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (42.5%) than away (39.9%).

Toledo Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/22/2023 UC Irvine L 77-71 Dollar Loan Center
11/24/2023 Indiana State L 76-74 Dollar Loan Center
12/2/2023 George Mason L 86-77 Savage Arena
12/6/2023 @ Oakland - Athletics Center O'rena
12/9/2023 Northern Iowa - Savage Arena
12/13/2023 Marshall - Savage Arena

