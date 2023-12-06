The Toledo Rockets (3-4) will try to turn around a four-game losing skid when visiting the Oakland Golden Grizzlies (5-4) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at Athletics Center O'rena. This matchup is at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Toledo vs. Oakland Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Athletics Center O'rena in Auburn Hills, Michigan

Athletics Center O'rena in Auburn Hills, Michigan TV: ESPN+

Toledo Stats Insights

The Rockets have shot at a 48.5% clip from the field this season, 3.8 percentage points above the 44.7% shooting opponents of the Golden Grizzlies have averaged.

This season, Toledo has a 3-2 record in games the team collectively shoots over 44.7% from the field.

The Rockets are the 355th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Golden Grizzlies sit at 223rd.

The Rockets' 80.7 points per game are eight more points than the 72.7 the Golden Grizzlies give up to opponents.

Toledo has put together a 3-3 record in games it scores more than 72.7 points.

Toledo Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Toledo averaged 90.5 points per game at home last season, and 82.1 away.

At home, the Rockets allowed 74.4 points per game last season. On the road, they conceded 77.4.

Toledo made more 3-pointers at home (9.7 per game) than away (8.2) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (42.5%) than away (39.9%).

