Toledo vs. Oakland: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 6
The Toledo Rockets (3-4) will be attempting to break a four-game losing streak when hitting the road against the Oakland Golden Grizzlies (5-4) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at Athletics Center O'rena. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
You will take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Oakland vs. Toledo matchup in this article.
Toledo vs. Oakland Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Athletics Center O'rena in Auburn Hills, Michigan
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Toledo vs. Oakland Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Oakland Moneyline
|Toledo Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Oakland (-1.5)
|154.5
|-
|-
|Bet on this game at BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Oakland (-1.5)
|154.5
|-110
|-110
|Bet on this game at FanDuel
Toledo vs. Oakland Betting Trends
- Toledo has compiled a 4-3-0 record against the spread this season.
- The Rockets have covered the spread twice this year (2-2 ATS) when playing as at least 1.5-point underdogs.
- Oakland is 8-1-0 ATS this season.
- In the Golden Grizzlies' nine games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total five times.
Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.