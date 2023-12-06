Wednesday's contest between the Oakland Golden Grizzlies (5-4) and Toledo Rockets (3-4) matching up at Athletics Center O'rena has a projected final score of 77-75 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Oakland, so it should be a tight matchup. The game will start at 7:00 PM ET on December 6.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Toledo vs. Oakland Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, December 6, 2023

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Auburn Hills, Michigan

Auburn Hills, Michigan Venue: Athletics Center O'rena

Toledo vs. Oakland Score Prediction

Prediction: Oakland 77, Toledo 75

Spread & Total Prediction for Toledo vs. Oakland

Computer Predicted Spread: Oakland (-1.7)

Oakland (-1.7) Computer Predicted Total: 152.1

Oakland is 8-1-0 against the spread, while Toledo's ATS record this season is 4-3-0. A total of five out of the Golden Grizzlies' games this season have gone over the point total, and three of the Rockets' games have gone over.

Toledo Performance Insights

The Rockets have a +19 scoring differential, topping opponents by 2.7 points per game. They're putting up 80.7 points per game, 71st in college basketball, and are giving up 78.0 per contest to rank 319th in college basketball.

Toledo loses the rebound battle by 3.8 boards on average. It records 26.3 rebounds per game, 355th in college basketball, while its opponents grab 30.1.

Toledo makes 5.9 three-pointers per game (295th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 6.4 on average.

Toledo has come out ahead in the turnover battle by 4.9 per game, committing 11.1 (127th in college basketball) while forcing 16.0 (21st in college basketball).

