The Michigan Wolverines (7-1) will attempt to build on a three-game road winning streak at the Toledo Rockets (3-2) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023, at 5:00 PM ET.

Toledo Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET Where: Savage Arena in Toledo, Ohio

Savage Arena in Toledo, Ohio TV: CBS Sports Network

How to Watch Other MAC Games

Toledo vs. Michigan Scoring Comparison

The Wolverines put up 7.2 more points per game (75.6) than the Rockets give up (68.4).

When it scores more than 68.4 points, Michigan is 6-0.

Toledo's record is 3-1 when it allows fewer than 75.6 points.

The Rockets score 13.6 more points per game (67.4) than the Wolverines give up (53.8).

Toledo is 3-2 when scoring more than 53.8 points.

When Michigan gives up fewer than 67.4 points, it is 7-1.

This season the Rockets are shooting 39.7% from the field, 3.7% higher than the Wolverines give up.

The Wolverines make 44.2% of their shots from the field, 3.8% higher than the Rockets' defensive field-goal percentage.

Toledo Leaders

Quinesha Lockett: 18.4 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.6 STL, 41.5 FG%, 24 3PT% (6-for-25)

18.4 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.6 STL, 41.5 FG%, 24 3PT% (6-for-25) Sophia Wiard: 13.2 PTS, 1.4 STL, 35.5 FG%, 35 3PT% (7-for-20)

13.2 PTS, 1.4 STL, 35.5 FG%, 35 3PT% (7-for-20) Jessica Cook: 7 PTS, 1.6 STL, 45.5 FG%

7 PTS, 1.6 STL, 45.5 FG% Khera Goss: 7.8 PTS, 38.1 FG%, 13.3 3PT% (2-for-15)

7.8 PTS, 38.1 FG%, 13.3 3PT% (2-for-15) Sammi Mikonovwicz: 5.6 PTS, 37 FG%, 20 3PT% (2-for-10)

