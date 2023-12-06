The Oakland Golden Grizzlies (3-3) face the Toledo Rockets (3-2) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 airing on ESPN+.

If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Toledo vs. Oakland Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Toledo Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Toledo Players to Watch

  • Trey Townsend: 14.8 PTS, 8.7 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.7 STL, 0 BLK
  • Jack Gohlke: 13.7 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 1 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Rocket Watts: 11 PTS, 2 REB, 2.2 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK
  • Isaiah Jones: 6.3 PTS, 5.8 REB, 2 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK
  • Chris Conway: 10.2 PTS, 3.8 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Oakland Players to Watch

  • Townsend: 14.8 PTS, 8.7 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.7 STL, 0 BLK
  • Gohlke: 13.7 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 1 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Watts: 11 PTS, 2 REB, 2.2 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK
  • Jones: 6.3 PTS, 5.8 REB, 2 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK
  • Conway: 10.2 PTS, 3.8 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Toledo vs. Oakland Stat Comparison

Oakland Rank Oakland AVG Toledo AVG Toledo Rank
228th 72.7 Points Scored 82.8 61st
205th 71.7 Points Allowed 76.8 293rd
223rd 32.7 Rebounds 25.4 357th
262nd 8.2 Off. Rebounds 8.2 262nd
109th 8.3 3pt Made 6.4 258th
289th 11 Assists 15.6 84th
83rd 10.3 Turnovers 11 116th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.