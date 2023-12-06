The Toledo Rockets (3-4) will attempt to break a four-game losing streak when they hit the road to take on the Oakland Golden Grizzlies (5-4) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at Athletics Center O'rena as only 1.5-point underdogs. The game airs at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup has a point total of 155.5.

Toledo vs. Oakland Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, December 6, 2023

Date: Wednesday, December 6, 2023
Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Where: Auburn Hills, Michigan
Venue: Athletics Center O'rena

Auburn Hills, Michigan Venue: Athletics Center O'rena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Oakland -1.5 155.5

Rockets Betting Records & Stats

Toledo has played three games this season that finished with a combined score over 155.5 points.

Toledo has a 158.7-point average over/under in its matchups this season, 3.2 more points than this game's total.

Toledo's ATS record is 4-3-0 this year.

Oakland's .889 ATS win percentage (8-1-0 ATS Record) is higher than Toledo's .571 mark (4-3-0 ATS Record) in 2023-24.

Toledo vs. Oakland Over/Under Stats

Games Over 155.5 % of Games Over 155.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Oakland 2 22.2% 72.9 153.6 72.7 150.7 147.2 Toledo 3 42.9% 80.7 153.6 78 150.7 157.5

Additional Toledo Insights & Trends

The Rockets score an average of 80.7 points per game, eight more points than the 72.7 the Golden Grizzlies give up to opponents.

Toledo is 4-2 against the spread and 3-3 overall when it scores more than 72.7 points.

Toledo vs. Oakland Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Oakland 8-1-0 2-1 5-4-0 Toledo 4-3-0 2-2 3-4-0

Toledo vs. Oakland Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Oakland Toledo 8-6 Home Record 13-1 5-10 Away Record 10-4 4-9-0 Home ATS Record 10-3-0 7-6-0 Away ATS Record 6-5-0 78.4 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 90.5 69.9 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 82.1 10-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 9-4-0 6-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-5-0

