The Ohio Bobcats (5-2) look to continue a five-game home winning run when hosting the Youngstown State Penguins (5-3) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.

Youngstown State vs. Ohio Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Convocation Center Ohio in Athens, Ohio
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Youngstown State Stats Insights

  • The Penguins' 43.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.2 percentage points higher than the Bobcats have allowed to their opponents (41.5%).
  • Youngstown State is 4-0 when it shoots higher than 41.5% from the field.
  • The Bobcats are the rebounding team in the nation, the Penguins rank 127th.
  • The Penguins put up an average of 76.4 points per game, just two more points than the 74.4 the Bobcats allow.
  • Youngstown State is 4-0 when it scores more than 74.4 points.

Youngstown State Home & Away Comparison

  • Youngstown State is putting up more points at home (86.8 per game) than on the road (66).
  • At home, the Penguins give up 66.3 points per game. On the road, they concede 74.5.
  • Beyond the arc, Youngstown State drains fewer treys away (8 per game) than at home (9), and makes a lower percentage away (31.1%) than at home (34.3%) as well.

Youngstown State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/24/2023 @ Dayton L 77-69 UD Arena
11/29/2023 Cleveland State W 94-69 Beeghly Center
12/2/2023 @ Robert Morris W 71-57 UPMC Events Center
12/6/2023 @ Ohio - Convocation Center Ohio
12/9/2023 @ Western Michigan - University Arena
12/14/2023 Bethany (WV) - Beeghly Center

