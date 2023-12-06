The Ohio Bobcats (5-2) look to continue a five-game home winning run when hosting the Youngstown State Penguins (5-3) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.

Youngstown State vs. Ohio Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Convocation Center Ohio in Athens, Ohio

Convocation Center Ohio in Athens, Ohio TV: ESPN+

Youngstown State Stats Insights

The Penguins' 43.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.2 percentage points higher than the Bobcats have allowed to their opponents (41.5%).

Youngstown State is 4-0 when it shoots higher than 41.5% from the field.

The Bobcats are the rebounding team in the nation, the Penguins rank 127th.

The Penguins put up an average of 76.4 points per game, just two more points than the 74.4 the Bobcats allow.

Youngstown State is 4-0 when it scores more than 74.4 points.

Youngstown State Home & Away Comparison

Youngstown State is putting up more points at home (86.8 per game) than on the road (66).

At home, the Penguins give up 66.3 points per game. On the road, they concede 74.5.

Beyond the arc, Youngstown State drains fewer treys away (8 per game) than at home (9), and makes a lower percentage away (31.1%) than at home (34.3%) as well.

Youngstown State Upcoming Schedule