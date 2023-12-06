How to Watch Youngstown State vs. Ohio on TV or Live Stream - December 6
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 1:30 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
The Ohio Bobcats (5-2) look to continue a five-game home winning run when hosting the Youngstown State Penguins (5-3) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.
Youngstown State vs. Ohio Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Convocation Center Ohio in Athens, Ohio
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Youngstown State Stats Insights
- The Penguins' 43.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.2 percentage points higher than the Bobcats have allowed to their opponents (41.5%).
- Youngstown State is 4-0 when it shoots higher than 41.5% from the field.
- The Bobcats are the rebounding team in the nation, the Penguins rank 127th.
- The Penguins put up an average of 76.4 points per game, just two more points than the 74.4 the Bobcats allow.
- Youngstown State is 4-0 when it scores more than 74.4 points.
Youngstown State Home & Away Comparison
- Youngstown State is putting up more points at home (86.8 per game) than on the road (66).
- At home, the Penguins give up 66.3 points per game. On the road, they concede 74.5.
- Beyond the arc, Youngstown State drains fewer treys away (8 per game) than at home (9), and makes a lower percentage away (31.1%) than at home (34.3%) as well.
Youngstown State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/24/2023
|@ Dayton
|L 77-69
|UD Arena
|11/29/2023
|Cleveland State
|W 94-69
|Beeghly Center
|12/2/2023
|@ Robert Morris
|W 71-57
|UPMC Events Center
|12/6/2023
|@ Ohio
|-
|Convocation Center Ohio
|12/9/2023
|@ Western Michigan
|-
|University Arena
|12/14/2023
|Bethany (WV)
|-
|Beeghly Center
