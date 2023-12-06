The Ohio Bobcats (5-2) look to extend a five-game home winning stretch when hosting the Youngstown State Penguins (5-3) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.

You will find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Ohio vs. Youngstown State matchup in this article.

Youngstown State vs. Ohio Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Convocation Center Ohio in Athens, Ohio

Convocation Center Ohio in Athens, Ohio How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Youngstown State vs. Ohio Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Ohio Moneyline Youngstown State Moneyline BetMGM Ohio (-8.5) 156.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Ohio (-8.5) 156.5 -470 +340 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Youngstown State vs. Ohio Betting Trends

Youngstown State has compiled a 4-2-0 ATS record so far this year.

The Penguins have covered the spread once when an underdog by 8.5 points or more this season (in two opportunities).

Ohio has compiled a 3-4-0 ATS record so far this year.

Bobcats games have hit the over five out of seven times this season.

