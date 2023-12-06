How to Watch the Youngstown State vs. Akron Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 6
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 1:01 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
The Youngstown State Penguins (2-6) will try to break a three-game home losing skid when hosting the Akron Zips (3-3) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at Beeghly Center, airing at 6:30 PM ET.
Youngstown State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
- Where: Beeghly Center in Youngstown, Ohio
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Youngstown State vs. Akron Scoring Comparison
- The Zips score 6.5 more points per game (66.8) than the Penguins give up to opponents (60.3).
- Akron is 2-2 when it scores more than 60.3 points.
- Youngstown State's record is 2-4 when it gives up fewer than 66.8 points.
- The 57.3 points per game the Penguins average are 11.0 fewer points than the Zips give up (68.3).
- Youngstown State has a 1-1 record when scoring more than 68.3 points.
- The Penguins shoot 39.4% from the field, 2.8% lower than the Zips allow defensively.
Youngstown State Leaders
- Emily Saunders: 11.5 PTS, 1.4 BLK, 66.7 FG%
- Paige Shy: 8.0 PTS, 1.1 STL, 34.8 FG%, 31.4 3PT% (11-for-35)
- Malia Magestro: 8.1 PTS, 1.3 STL, 29.4 FG%, 27.5 3PT% (11-for-40)
- Shay-Lee Kirby: 8.7 PTS, 41.2 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (11-for-33)
- Dena Jarrells: 7.8 PTS, 34.5 FG%, 29.4 3PT% (10-for-34)
Youngstown State Schedule
|11/25/2023
|Northern Arizona
|L 74-70
|Orleans Arena
|11/30/2023
|Detroit Mercy
|L 59-50
|Beeghly Center
|12/3/2023
|@ Robert Morris
|L 65-63
|UPMC Events Center
|12/6/2023
|Akron
|-
|Beeghly Center
|12/9/2023
|@ Saint Francis (PA)
|-
|DeGol Arena
|12/16/2023
|@ Saint Bonaventure
|-
|Reilly Center
