The Youngstown State Penguins (2-6) will try to break a three-game home losing skid when hosting the Akron Zips (3-3) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at Beeghly Center, airing at 6:30 PM ET.

Keep reading for information on how to live stream this game and click here to see our score picks!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Youngstown State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET Where: Beeghly Center in Youngstown, Ohio

Beeghly Center in Youngstown, Ohio TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

How to Watch Other Horizon Games

Youngstown State vs. Akron Scoring Comparison

The Zips score 6.5 more points per game (66.8) than the Penguins give up to opponents (60.3).

Akron is 2-2 when it scores more than 60.3 points.

Youngstown State's record is 2-4 when it gives up fewer than 66.8 points.

The 57.3 points per game the Penguins average are 11.0 fewer points than the Zips give up (68.3).

Youngstown State has a 1-1 record when scoring more than 68.3 points.

The Penguins shoot 39.4% from the field, 2.8% lower than the Zips allow defensively.

Youngstown State Leaders

Emily Saunders: 11.5 PTS, 1.4 BLK, 66.7 FG%

11.5 PTS, 1.4 BLK, 66.7 FG% Paige Shy: 8.0 PTS, 1.1 STL, 34.8 FG%, 31.4 3PT% (11-for-35)

8.0 PTS, 1.1 STL, 34.8 FG%, 31.4 3PT% (11-for-35) Malia Magestro: 8.1 PTS, 1.3 STL, 29.4 FG%, 27.5 3PT% (11-for-40)

8.1 PTS, 1.3 STL, 29.4 FG%, 27.5 3PT% (11-for-40) Shay-Lee Kirby: 8.7 PTS, 41.2 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (11-for-33)

8.7 PTS, 41.2 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (11-for-33) Dena Jarrells: 7.8 PTS, 34.5 FG%, 29.4 3PT% (10-for-34)

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Youngstown State Schedule