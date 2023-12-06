The Ohio Bobcats (5-2) are 8.5-point favorites as they look to continue a three-game winning streak when they host the Youngstown State Penguins (5-3) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at Convocation Center Ohio. The game airs at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The point total is set at 157.5 for the matchup.

Youngstown State vs. Ohio Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, December 6, 2023

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Athens, Ohio

Athens, Ohio Venue: Convocation Center Ohio

Favorite Spread Over/Under Ohio -8.5 157.5

Penguins Betting Records & Stats

Youngstown State has played only one game this season that finished with a combined score higher than 157.5 points.

Youngstown State has had an average of 146.8 points scored in its games so far this season, 10.7 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Youngstown State has a 4-2-0 record against the spread this season.

Youngstown State (4-2-0 ATS) has covered the spread 42.9% of the time, 23.8% more often than Ohio (3-4-0) this season.

Youngstown State vs. Ohio Over/Under Stats

Games Over 157.5 % of Games Over 157.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Ohio 4 57.1% 81.0 157.4 74.4 144.8 149.1 Youngstown State 1 16.7% 76.4 157.4 70.4 144.8 149.0

Additional Youngstown State Insights & Trends

The Penguins put up an average of 76.4 points per game, just 2.0 more points than the 74.4 the Bobcats give up.

Youngstown State has put together a 2-0 ATS record and a 4-0 overall record in games it scores more than 74.4 points.

Youngstown State vs. Ohio Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 8.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Ohio 3-4-0 2-0 5-2-0 Youngstown State 4-2-0 1-1 3-3-0

Youngstown State vs. Ohio Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Ohio Youngstown State 14-1 Home Record 14-3 4-11 Away Record 9-6 9-4-0 Home ATS Record 8-5-0 6-8-0 Away ATS Record 8-6-0 83.5 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 84.6 75.8 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 80.7 6-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-7-0 10-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 13-1-0

