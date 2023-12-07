Will Adam Boqvist Score a Goal Against the Islanders on December 7?
When the Columbus Blue Jackets take on the New York Islanders on Thursday at 7:30 PM ET, will Adam Boqvist score a goal? Below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to know before making any prop bets.
Will Adam Boqvist score a goal against the Islanders?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1400 (Bet $10 to win $140.00 if he scores a goal)
Boqvist stats and insights
- Boqvist is yet to score through 13 games this season.
- In one game against the Islanders this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken zero of them.
- Boqvist has picked up one assist on the power play.
Islanders defensive stats
- The Islanders are 17th in goals allowed, giving up 77 total goals (3.2 per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Islanders have four shutouts, and they average 19 hits and 20 blocked shots per game.
Boqvist recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/5/2023
|Kings
|1
|0
|1
|25:13
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|12/3/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|20:42
|Away
|L 3-1
|12/1/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|20:13
|Home
|W 4-2
|11/29/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|19:51
|Home
|L 4-2
|11/27/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|16:30
|Home
|W 5-2
|11/26/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|17:35
|Away
|L 3-2
|11/24/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|17:38
|Away
|W 2-1
|11/22/2023
|Blackhawks
|2
|0
|2
|15:51
|Home
|W 7-3
|11/19/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|15:45
|Away
|L 5-2
|11/12/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|9:45
|Away
|L 4-3 SO
Blue Jackets vs. Islanders game info
- Game Day: Thursday, December 7, 2023
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSOH, MSGSN, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
