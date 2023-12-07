In the upcoming matchup versus the New York Islanders, which begins at 7:30 PM ET on Thursday, can we bet on Adam Fantilli to score a goal for the Columbus Blue Jackets? Let's dig into the most important numbers and trends to figure out which prop bets you should be considering.

Will Adam Fantilli score a goal against the Islanders?

Odds to score a goal this game: +370 (Bet $10 to win $37.00 if he scores a goal)

Fantilli stats and insights

In five of 27 games this season, Fantilli has scored -- but just one goal each time.

He has not scored against the Islanders this season in one game (four shots).

Fantilli has picked up one goal and one assist on the power play.

He takes 2.6 shots per game, and converts 7.2% of them.

Islanders defensive stats

The Islanders are 17th in goals allowed, conceding 77 total goals (3.2 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Islanders have shut out opponents four times while averaging 19 hits and 20 blocked shots per game.

Fantilli recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/5/2023 Kings 1 0 1 10:11 Home L 4-3 OT 12/3/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 17:22 Away L 3-1 12/1/2023 Senators 1 1 0 13:20 Home W 4-2 11/29/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 12:30 Home L 4-2 11/27/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 13:31 Home W 5-2 11/26/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 16:11 Away L 3-2 11/24/2023 Devils 0 0 0 17:13 Away W 2-1 11/22/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 15:15 Home W 7-3 11/19/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 16:32 Away L 5-2 11/18/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 15:31 Away L 4-3

Blue Jackets vs. Islanders game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 7, 2023

Thursday, December 7, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: BSOH, MSGSN, and ESPN+

BSOH, MSGSN, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

