Will Alex DeBrincat Score a Goal Against the Sharks on December 7?
The Detroit Red Wings' upcoming contest against the San Jose Sharks is set for Thursday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Alex DeBrincat find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the stats and insights below.
Will Alex DeBrincat score a goal against the Sharks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +130 (Bet $10 to win $13.00 if he scores a goal)
DeBrincat stats and insights
- DeBrincat has scored in nine of 24 games this season, and had multiple goals in three of those games.
- This is his first game of the season versus the Sharks.
- On the power play he has four goals, plus three assists.
- He has a 16.5% shooting percentage, attempting 3.3 shots per game.
Sharks defensive stats
- On defense, the Sharks are giving up 104 total goals (four per game) which ranks 32nd in the league.
- So far this season, the Sharks have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 16.8 hits and 20.2 blocked shots per game.
DeBrincat recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/5/2023
|Sabres
|1
|0
|1
|17:21
|Away
|W 5-3
|12/2/2023
|Canadiens
|2
|1
|1
|16:45
|Away
|W 5-4 OT
|11/30/2023
|Blackhawks
|1
|0
|1
|16:05
|Home
|W 5-1
|11/29/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|20:14
|Away
|L 3-2
|11/26/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|15:25
|Home
|W 4-1
|11/24/2023
|Bruins
|2
|1
|1
|15:59
|Away
|W 5-2
|11/22/2023
|Devils
|1
|0
|1
|18:31
|Home
|W 4-0
|11/17/2023
|Maple Leafs
|1
|0
|1
|17:43
|Home
|L 3-2
|11/16/2023
|Senators
|1
|1
|0
|18:05
|Away
|L 5-4 OT
|11/11/2023
|Blue Jackets
|1
|1
|0
|16:29
|Home
|W 5-4
Red Wings vs. Sharks game info
- Game Day: Thursday, December 7, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA, BSDET, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
