The Detroit Red Wings, with Alex DeBrincat, take the ice Thursday versus the San Jose Sharks at Little Caesars Arena, with the puck dropping at 7:00 PM ET. Does a wager on DeBrincat interest you? Our stats and information can help.

Alex DeBrincat vs. Sharks Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CA, BSDET, and ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -200)

0.5 points (Over odds: -200) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +115)

DeBrincat Season Stats Insights

In 24 games this season, DeBrincat has a plus-minus of +9, while averaging 17:48 on the ice per game.

DeBrincat has a goal in nine games this season out of 24 games played, including multiple goals three times.

DeBrincat has a point in 15 of 24 games this year, with multiple points in five of them.

DeBrincat has yet to record a multi-assist game this season despite registering one in 11 of 24 games played.

DeBrincat's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 66.7% that he hits the over.

Given his moneyline odds, DeBrincat has an implied probability of 46.5% of going over his assist prop bet.

DeBrincat Stats vs. the Sharks

The Sharks have conceded 104 goals in total (four per game), which ranks 32nd in the league in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (-52) ranks 32nd in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. San Jose 24 Games 2 24 Points 1 13 Goals 0 11 Assists 1

