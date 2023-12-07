In the upcoming contest against the New York Islanders, which begins at 7:30 PM ET on Thursday, can we expect Andrew Peeke to score a goal for the Columbus Blue Jackets? Let's dig into the most important stats and trends to figure out which prop bets you should be strongly considering.

Will Andrew Peeke score a goal against the Islanders?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1500

Peeke stats and insights

Peeke is yet to score through five games this season.

In one game versus the Islanders this season, he has attempted zero shots, but has not scored a goal.

Peeke has no points on the power play.

Islanders defensive stats

The Islanders have conceded 77 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 17th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Islanders have shut out opponents four times. They are averaging 19.0 hits and 20.0 blocked shots per game.

Peeke recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/5/2023 Kings 0 0 0 22:43 Home L 4-3 OT 11/11/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 10:02 Away L 5-4 11/9/2023 Stars 0 0 0 15:59 Home L 5-2 11/6/2023 Panthers 1 0 1 16:30 Away L 5-4 OT 10/12/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 17:10 Home L 4-2

Blue Jackets vs. Islanders game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 7, 2023

Thursday, December 7, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: BSOH, MSGSN, and ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

