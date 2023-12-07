Will Ben Chiarot score a goal when the Detroit Red Wings square off against the San Jose Sharks on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to consider before betting any player props.

Will Ben Chiarot score a goal against the Sharks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100.00 if he scores a goal)

Chiarot stats and insights

Chiarot has scored in two of 24 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has not played against the Sharks yet this season.

Chiarot has zero points on the power play.

Chiarot averages 1.4 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 5.9%.

Sharks defensive stats

The Sharks have conceded 104 goals in total (four per game), which ranks 32nd in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Sharks have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 16.8 hits and 20.2 blocked shots per game.

Chiarot recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/5/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 21:11 Away W 5-3 12/2/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 20:20 Away W 5-4 OT 11/30/2023 Blackhawks 1 1 0 19:35 Home W 5-1 11/29/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 16:23 Away L 3-2 11/26/2023 Wild 0 0 0 22:19 Home W 4-1 11/24/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 19:35 Away W 5-2 11/22/2023 Devils 0 0 0 15:09 Home W 4-0 11/17/2023 Maple Leafs 1 0 1 23:57 Home L 3-2 11/16/2023 Senators 0 0 0 13:10 Away L 5-4 OT 11/11/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 22:18 Home W 5-4

Red Wings vs. Sharks game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 7, 2023

Thursday, December 7, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CA, BSDET, and ESPN+

NBCS-CA, BSDET, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

