Noah Dobson and Boone Jenner are two of the top players to watch when the New York Islanders face the Columbus Blue Jackets at UBS Arena on Thursday, December 7 at 7:30 PM ET.

Blue Jackets vs. Islanders Game Information

Blue Jackets Players to Watch

Zachary Werenski is an important part of the offense for Columbus, with 19 points this season, as he has put up one goal and 18 assists in 25 games.

Columbus' Jenner has posted 18 total points (0.7 per game), with 13 goals and five assists.

This season, Columbus' Ivan Provorov has 15 points, courtesy of two goals (12th on team) and 13 assists (second).

In the crease, Columbus' Spencer Martin is 2-6-1 this season, amassing 266 saves and allowing 29 goals (3.2 goals against average) with a .902 save percentage (32nd in the league).

Islanders Players to Watch

Mathew Barzal is one of New York's top contributors with 23 points. He has scored seven goals and picked up 16 assists this season.

Dobson is another key contributor for New York, with 22 points (0.9 per game) -- scoring six goals and adding 16 assists.

Bo Horvat has 20 points for New York, via seven goals and 13 assists.

Semyon Varlamov's record is 4-3-1. He has conceded 20 goals (2.5 goals against average) and made 253 saves with a .927% save percentage (eighth-best in league).

Blue Jackets vs. Islanders Stat Comparison

Islanders Rank Islanders AVG Blue Jackets AVG Blue Jackets Rank 26th 2.83 Goals Scored 2.85 24th 17th 3.21 Goals Allowed 3.37 22nd 23rd 29.6 Shots 29.9 21st 31st 36 Shots Allowed 33.8 29th 7th 25.37% Power Play % 13.75% 26th 30th 73.33% Penalty Kill % 87.18% 4th

