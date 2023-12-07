On Thursday at 7:30 PM ET, the Columbus Blue Jackets clash with the New York Islanders. Is Erik Gudbranson going to light the lamp in this contest? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Erik Gudbranson score a goal against the Islanders?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1600 (Bet $10 to win $160.00 if he scores a goal)

Gudbranson stats and insights

Gudbranson has scored in two of 26 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has attempted one shot in one game versus the Islanders this season, but has not scored.

Gudbranson has zero points on the power play.

Gudbranson's shooting percentage is 6.9%, and he averages 1.1 shots per game.

Islanders defensive stats

The Islanders have given up 77 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 17th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Islanders have shut out opponents four times while averaging 19 hits and 20 blocked shots per game.

Gudbranson recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/3/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 17:20 Away L 3-1 12/1/2023 Senators 0 0 0 22:10 Home W 4-2 11/29/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 19:36 Home L 4-2 11/27/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 19:37 Home W 5-2 11/26/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 22:13 Away L 3-2 11/24/2023 Devils 1 0 1 22:45 Away W 2-1 11/22/2023 Blackhawks 1 1 0 20:47 Home W 7-3 11/19/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 17:02 Away L 5-2 11/18/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 19:19 Away L 4-3 11/16/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 20:06 Home L 3-2

Blue Jackets vs. Islanders game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 7, 2023

Thursday, December 7, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: BSOH, MSGSN, and ESPN+

BSOH, MSGSN, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

