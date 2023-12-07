Horizon Women’s Basketball TV Schedule & Live Stream Links - Thursday, December 7
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 4:22 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Horizon teams will hit the court in two games on Thursday's college basketball slate. That includes the Saint Thomas Tommies taking on the Milwaukee Panthers at Klotsche Center.
Horizon Women's Basketball Games Today
|Date/Time
|TV
|Oakland Golden Grizzlies at Xavier Musketeers
|12:00 PM ET, Thursday, December 7
|-
|Saint Thomas Tommies at Milwaukee Panthers
|8:00 PM ET, Thursday, December 7
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
