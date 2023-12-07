The New York Islanders (10-7-7) square off against the Columbus Blue Jackets (8-14-5) at UBS Arena on Thursday, December 7 at 7:30 PM ET on BSOH, MSGSN, and ESPN+, with each team fresh off of a loss. The Islanders were defeated by the San Jose Sharks 5-4 in overtime in their last outing, while the Blue Jackets are coming off a 4-3 overtime loss to the Los Angeles Kings.

Over the past 10 games, the Blue Jackets are 4-5-1 while totaling 31 total goals (five power-play goals on 27 power-play opportunities during that time, for a conversion rate of 18.5%). They have allowed 29 goals.

Ahead of watching this matchup, here's our pick for which club will take home the victory in Thursday's hockey action.

Blue Jackets vs. Islanders Predictions for Thursday

Our computer projection model for this contest predicts a final score of Islanders 4, Blue Jackets 3.

Moneyline Pick: Islanders (-210)

Islanders (-210) Total Pick: Over 6 (computer predicts 6.2 goals on average)

Over 6 (computer predicts 6.2 goals on average) Spread Pick: Blue Jackets (+1.5)

Blue Jackets vs Islanders Additional Info

Blue Jackets Splits and Trends

The Blue Jackets have a 1-5-6 record in overtime contests this season and an 8-14-5 overall record.

Columbus has earned eight points (2-5-4) in its 11 games decided by one goal.

This season the Blue Jackets recorded only one goal in two games and they lost both times.

Columbus has earned three points (1-6-1 record) this season when scoring exactly two goals .

The Blue Jackets have scored three or more goals in 15 games, earning 18 points from those contests.

Columbus has scored a single power-play goal in seven games this season and has registered 11 points from those matchups.

When outshooting its opponent this season, Columbus is 2-4-2 (six points).

The Blue Jackets have been outshot by opponents 19 times this season, and earned 15 points in those games.

Team Stats Comparison

Islanders Rank Islanders AVG Blue Jackets AVG Blue Jackets Rank 26th 2.83 Goals Scored 2.85 24th 17th 3.21 Goals Allowed 3.37 22nd 23rd 29.6 Shots 29.9 21st 31st 36 Shots Allowed 33.8 29th 7th 25.37% Power Play % 13.75% 26th 30th 73.33% Penalty Kill % 87.18% 4th

Blue Jackets vs. Islanders Game Time and TV Channel

When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: BSOH, MSGSN, and ESPN+

BSOH, MSGSN, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Where: UBS Arena in Elmont, New York

