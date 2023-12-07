The Columbus Blue Jackets, with Ivan Provorov, will be on the ice Thursday at 7:30 PM ET, and they'll be up against the New York Islanders. Prop bets for Provorov are available, and we have information to help you make good decisions.

Ivan Provorov vs. Islanders Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: BSOH, MSGSN, and ESPN+

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +115)

0.5 points (Over odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +140)

Provorov Season Stats Insights

Provorov has averaged 23:01 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of -6).

Provorov has twice scored a goal in a game this season in 27 games played, but has yet to post a multi-goal contest.

In 14 of 27 games this season, Provorov has registered a point, and in one of those games he came away with multiple points.

In 12 of 27 games this season, Provorov has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

Provorov has an implied probability of 46.5% to exceed his point total based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Provorov has an implied probability of 41.7% of going over his assist prop bet.

Provorov Stats vs. the Islanders

On defense, the Islanders are conceding 77 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 17th in the league.

The team has the league's 23rd-ranked goal differential (-9).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New York 27 Games 5 15 Points 2 2 Goals 0 13 Assists 2

