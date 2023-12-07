Will Jeff Petry Score a Goal Against the Sharks on December 7?
The Detroit Red Wings' upcoming game versus the San Jose Sharks is slated for Thursday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Jeff Petry score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the numbers and insights below.
Will Jeff Petry score a goal against the Sharks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)
Petry stats and insights
- Petry is yet to score through 17 games this season.
- This is his first game of the season versus the Sharks.
- Petry has no points on the power play.
Sharks defensive stats
- The Sharks are 32nd in goals allowed, conceding 104 total goals (four per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Sharks have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 16.8 hits and 20.2 blocked shots per game.
Petry recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/5/2023
|Sabres
|1
|0
|1
|20:24
|Away
|W 5-3
|12/2/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|20:53
|Away
|W 5-4 OT
|11/30/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|18:21
|Home
|W 5-1
|11/26/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|22:28
|Home
|W 4-1
|11/24/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|16:52
|Away
|W 5-2
|11/22/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|17:56
|Home
|W 4-0
|11/16/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|14:08
|Away
|L 5-4 OT
|11/11/2023
|Blue Jackets
|2
|0
|2
|24:16
|Home
|W 5-4
|11/9/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|22:45
|Home
|L 3-2 OT
|11/7/2023
|Rangers
|1
|0
|1
|18:16
|Away
|L 5-3
Red Wings vs. Sharks game info
- Game Day: Thursday, December 7, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA, BSDET, and ESPN+
