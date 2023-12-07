Will Joe Veleno Score a Goal Against the Sharks on December 7?
In the upcoming contest against the San Jose Sharks, which begins at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, can we expect Joe Veleno to light the lamp for the Detroit Red Wings? Let's dive into the most important stats and trends to determine which player props you should be thinking about.
Will Joe Veleno score a goal against the Sharks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +350 (Bet $10 to win $35.00 if he scores a goal)
Veleno stats and insights
- Veleno has scored in five of 24 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
- This is his first matchup of the season versus the Sharks.
- Veleno has no points on the power play.
- He takes 1.2 shots per game, and converts 21.4% of them.
Sharks defensive stats
- The Sharks have given up 104 goals in total (four per game), which ranks 32nd in the NHL in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Sharks have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 16.8 hits and 20.2 blocked shots per game.
Veleno recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/5/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|16:07
|Away
|W 5-3
|12/2/2023
|Canadiens
|1
|1
|0
|16:56
|Away
|W 5-4 OT
|11/30/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|16:06
|Home
|W 5-1
|11/29/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|15:54
|Away
|L 3-2
|11/26/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|15:32
|Home
|W 4-1
|11/24/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|17:06
|Away
|W 5-2
|11/22/2023
|Devils
|1
|0
|1
|15:31
|Home
|W 4-0
|11/17/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|15:27
|Home
|L 3-2
|11/16/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|15:19
|Away
|L 5-4 OT
|11/11/2023
|Blue Jackets
|1
|0
|1
|15:37
|Home
|W 5-4
Red Wings vs. Sharks game info
- Game Day: Thursday, December 7, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA, BSDET, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
