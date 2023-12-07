The Columbus Blue Jackets' upcoming game against the New York Islanders is set for Thursday at 7:30 PM ET. Will Johnny Gaudreau light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Will Johnny Gaudreau score a goal against the Islanders?

Odds to score a goal this game: +280 (Bet $10 to win $28.00 if he scores a goal)

Gaudreau stats and insights

Gaudreau has scored in four of 27 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has taken zero shots in one game versus the Islanders this season, but has not scored.

Gaudreau has picked up five assists on the power play.

Gaudreau's shooting percentage is 6.6%, and he averages 2.3 shots per game.

Islanders defensive stats

On defense, the Islanders are giving up 77 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 17th in the league.

So far this season, the Islanders have four shutouts, and they average 19 hits and 20 blocked shots per game.

Gaudreau recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/5/2023 Kings 2 1 1 16:37 Home L 4-3 OT 12/3/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 17:46 Away L 3-1 12/1/2023 Senators 2 0 2 18:57 Home W 4-2 11/29/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 21:23 Home L 4-2 11/27/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 19:09 Home W 5-2 11/26/2023 Hurricanes 2 1 1 18:56 Away L 3-2 11/24/2023 Devils 1 0 1 20:51 Away W 2-1 11/22/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 16:54 Home W 7-3 11/19/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 24:00 Away L 5-2 11/18/2023 Capitals 1 1 0 19:44 Away L 4-3

Blue Jackets vs. Islanders game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 7, 2023

Thursday, December 7, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: BSOH, MSGSN, and ESPN+

BSOH, MSGSN, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

