Johnny Gaudreau will be among those on the ice Thursday when his Columbus Blue Jackets meet the New York Islanders at UBS Arena. Looking to bet on Gaudreau's props versus the Islanders? Scroll down for stats and information.

Johnny Gaudreau vs. Islanders Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: BSOH, MSGSN, and ESPN+

BSOH, MSGSN, and ESPN+ Live Stream:

0.5 points (Over odds: -128)

0.5 points (Over odds: -128) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +135)

Gaudreau Season Stats Insights

In 27 games this season, Gaudreau has a plus-minus rating of -5, while averaging 19:14 on the ice per game.

In four of 27 games this season, Gaudreau has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

Gaudreau has a point in 11 of 27 games this year, with multiple points in four of them.

In nine of 27 games this season, Gaudreau has had an assist, including two games with multiple assists.

The implied probability that Gaudreau hits the over on his points prop total is 56.1%, based on the odds.

Gaudreau has an implied probability of 42.6% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Gaudreau Stats vs. the Islanders

The Islanders have conceded 77 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 17th in the league in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (-9) ranks 23rd in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New York 27 Games 5 15 Points 5 4 Goals 1 11 Assists 4

