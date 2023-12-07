Will Kent Johnson Score a Goal Against the Islanders on December 7?
In the upcoming contest versus the New York Islanders, which starts at 7:30 PM ET on Thursday, can we bet on Kent Johnson to score a goal for the Columbus Blue Jackets? Let's dig into the most relevant numbers and trends to determine which prop bets you should be considering.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Kent Johnson score a goal against the Islanders?
Odds to score a goal this game: +440 (Bet $10 to win $44.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Johnson stats and insights
- Johnson has scored in one of 11 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
- In one game against the Islanders this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken two of them.
- Johnson has zero points on the power play.
- Johnson's shooting percentage is 6.7%, and he averages 1.2 shots per game.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Islanders defensive stats
- On defense, the Islanders are conceding 77 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 17th in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Islanders have shut out opponents four times. They are averaging 19 hits and 20 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Johnson recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/5/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|8:06
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|12/3/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|11:17
|Away
|L 3-1
|12/1/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|12:31
|Home
|W 4-2
|11/2/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|8:45
|Home
|W 4-2
|10/30/2023
|Stars
|1
|0
|1
|14:31
|Away
|L 5-3
|10/28/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|13:16
|Home
|L 2-0
|10/24/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|14:22
|Home
|L 3-2 OT
|10/21/2023
|Wild
|1
|1
|0
|13:41
|Away
|W 5-4 OT
|10/20/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|11:12
|Home
|W 3-1
|10/16/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|14:24
|Home
|L 4-0
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Blue Jackets vs. Islanders game info
- Game Day: Thursday, December 7, 2023
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSOH, MSGSN, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.