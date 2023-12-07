Will Kirill Marchenko Score a Goal Against the Islanders on December 7?
Can we count on Kirill Marchenko scoring a goal when the Columbus Blue Jackets match up against the New York Islanders at 7:30 PM ET on Thursday? To help you with your bets, take a look at the stats and insights below.
Will Kirill Marchenko score a goal against the Islanders?
Odds to score a goal this game: +230 (Bet $10 to win $23.00 if he scores a goal)
Marchenko stats and insights
- In eight of 25 games this season, Marchenko has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- In one game against the Islanders this season, he has taken zero shots, but has not scored a goal.
- Marchenko has scored three goals on the power play.
- Marchenko's shooting percentage is 12.1%, and he averages 2.4 shots per game.
Islanders defensive stats
- The Islanders have given up 77 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 17th in the NHL in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Islanders have four shutouts, and they average 19 hits and 20 blocked shots per game.
Marchenko recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/5/2023
|Kings
|1
|1
|0
|16:43
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|12/3/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|16:27
|Away
|L 3-1
|12/1/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|11:18
|Home
|W 4-2
|11/29/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|19:14
|Home
|L 4-2
|11/27/2023
|Bruins
|1
|1
|0
|18:21
|Home
|W 5-2
|11/26/2023
|Hurricanes
|1
|1
|0
|18:42
|Away
|L 3-2
|11/24/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|18:55
|Away
|W 2-1
|11/22/2023
|Blackhawks
|2
|1
|1
|16:54
|Home
|W 7-3
|11/19/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|20:09
|Away
|L 5-2
|11/18/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|15:54
|Away
|L 4-3
Blue Jackets vs. Islanders game info
- Game Day: Thursday, December 7, 2023
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSOH, MSGSN, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
