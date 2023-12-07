Should you bet on Klim Kostin to find the back of the net when the Detroit Red Wings and the San Jose Sharks meet up on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we analyze all the numbers you need to consider before making any bets.

Will Klim Kostin score a goal against the Sharks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a goal)

Kostin stats and insights

  • Kostin has scored in one of 20 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
  • This is his first game of the season against the Sharks.
  • Kostin has no points on the power play.
  • He takes 0.6 shots per game, and converts 6.7% of them.

Sharks defensive stats

  • The Sharks have conceded 104 goals in total (four per game), which ranks 32nd in the NHL in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Sharks have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 16.8 hits and 20.2 blocked shots per game.

Kostin recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/5/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 10:45 Away W 5-3
12/2/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 7:30 Away W 5-4 OT
11/30/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 11:47 Home W 5-1
11/29/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 8:45 Away L 3-2
11/26/2023 Wild 0 0 0 8:15 Home W 4-1
11/24/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 9:04 Away W 5-2
11/17/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 9:59 Home L 3-2
11/16/2023 Senators 0 0 0 10:36 Away L 5-4 OT
11/11/2023 Blue Jackets 1 0 1 8:04 Home W 5-4
11/9/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 9:46 Home L 3-2 OT

Red Wings vs. Sharks game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, December 7, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CA, BSDET, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

