There is high school basketball action in Lorain County, Ohio today, and information on how to watch these games is available right here.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Lorain County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today

First Baptist Christian School at Horizon Science Academy - Cleveland

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 7

6:30 PM ET on December 7 Location: Cleveland, OH

Cleveland, OH Conference: Lake Effect

Lake Effect How to Stream: Watch Here

Lake Ridge Academy at Medina Christian Academy