Ohio High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Lorain County Today - December 7
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 7:32 AM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
There is high school basketball action in Lorain County, Ohio today, and information on how to watch these games is available right here.
Lorain County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today
First Baptist Christian School at Horizon Science Academy - Cleveland
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 7
- Location: Cleveland, OH
- Conference: Lake Effect
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lake Ridge Academy at Medina Christian Academy
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 7
- Location: Medina, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
