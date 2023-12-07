Will Lucas Raymond Score a Goal Against the Sharks on December 7?
For those looking to wager on the upcoming game between the Detroit Red Wings and the San Jose Sharks on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, is Lucas Raymond a player who is a good bet to find the back of the net? We analyze all the numbers in the piece below.
Will Lucas Raymond score a goal against the Sharks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +190 (Bet $10 to win $19.00 if he scores a goal)
Raymond stats and insights
- Raymond has scored in eight of 24 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- This is his first game of the season versus the Sharks.
- On the power play he has one goal, plus four assists.
- He takes 2.3 shots per game, and converts 14.8% of them.
Sharks defensive stats
- On defense, the Sharks are giving up 104 total goals (four per game) which ranks 32nd in the league.
- So far this season, the Sharks have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 16.8 hits and 20.2 blocked shots per game.
Raymond recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/5/2023
|Sabres
|1
|0
|1
|18:02
|Away
|W 5-3
|12/2/2023
|Canadiens
|1
|0
|1
|19:35
|Away
|W 5-4 OT
|11/30/2023
|Blackhawks
|2
|0
|2
|17:37
|Home
|W 5-1
|11/29/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|20:55
|Away
|L 3-2
|11/26/2023
|Wild
|1
|0
|1
|17:56
|Home
|W 4-1
|11/24/2023
|Bruins
|1
|0
|1
|16:35
|Away
|W 5-2
|11/22/2023
|Devils
|1
|1
|0
|18:43
|Home
|W 4-0
|11/17/2023
|Maple Leafs
|1
|1
|0
|18:27
|Home
|L 3-2
|11/16/2023
|Senators
|1
|1
|0
|18:39
|Away
|L 5-4 OT
|11/11/2023
|Blue Jackets
|1
|1
|0
|14:39
|Home
|W 5-4
Red Wings vs. Sharks game info
- Game Day: Thursday, December 7, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA, BSDET, and ESPN+
