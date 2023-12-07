Patrick Kane and the Detroit Red Wings will play the San Jose Sharks at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 7, 2023. Thinking about a wager on Kane? We have numbers and figures to assist you.

Patrick Kane vs. Sharks Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CA, BSDET, and ESPN+

0.5 points (Over odds: -200)

0.5 points (Over odds: -200) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +105)

Kane Season Stats Insights in 2022-23

Kane's plus-minus last season was -22, in 17:24 per game on the ice.

In 17 of 73 games last season, he scored a goal -- and three of those games included multiple goals.

In 29 of 73 games last season, Kane had an assist -- and seven of those games included multiple assists.

The implied probability is 66.7% that he hits the over on his points prop total based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 48.8% of Kane going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Kane Stats vs. the Sharks

The Sharks are 32nd in goals allowed, giving up 104 total goals (four per game) in the league.

The team's goal differential (-52) ranks 32nd in the NHL.

