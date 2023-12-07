Here's a peek at the injury report for the Detroit Red Wings (14-7-3), which currently has only one player listed, as the Red Wings prepare for their matchup against the San Jose Sharks (7-17-2) at Little Caesars Arena on Thursday, December 7 at 7:00 PM ET.

Detroit Red Wings Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Matt Luff RW Out Upper Body

San Jose Sharks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Logan Couture C Out Lower Body Luke Kunin C Out Upper Body Ryan Carpenter C Out Undisclosed Ty Emberson D Out Lower Body Mitchell Russell RW Out Undisclosed Oskar Lindblom LW Out Lower Body

Red Wings vs. Sharks Game Info

Game Day: Thursday, December 7, 2023

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CA, BSDET, and ESPN+

NBCS-CA, BSDET, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Arena: Little Caesars Arena

Red Wings Season Insights

Detroit has scored the second-most goals in the NHL (91 total, 3.8 per game).

Their +20 goal differential is fourth-best in the league.

Sharks Season Insights

With 52 goals (two per game), the Sharks have the NHL's 31st-ranked offense.

San Jose concedes four goals per game (104 total), which ranks 32nd in the league.

They have the 32nd-ranked goal differential in the league at -52.

Red Wings vs. Sharks Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Red Wings (-300) Sharks (+240) 6.5

