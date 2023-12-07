The Detroit Red Wings (14-7-3) are big home favorites (-300 moneyline odds to win) against the San Jose Sharks (7-17-2, +240 moneyline odds). Thursday's outing begins at 7:00 PM ET from Little Caesars Arena on NBCS-CA, BSDET, and ESPN+.

Red Wings vs. Sharks Game Info

When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Red Wings vs. Sharks Total and Moneyline

Here's a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup at several sportsbooks.

Red Wings vs. Sharks Betting Trends

San Jose has combined with its opponent to score more than 6.5 goals in nine of 26 games this season.

The Red Wings have gone 5-2 this season when listed as a moneyline favorite.

The Sharks have been made the underdog 26 times this season, and upset their opponent seven times.

Detroit has never played a game this season shorter than -300 moneyline odds.

San Jose has a record of 3-8 in games when bookmakers list the team at +240 or longer on the moneyline.

Red Wings Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 7-2-1 8-2 5-4-1 6.4 4.10 2.60 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 7-2-1 4.10 2.60 10 23.8% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 5-4-1 5-1 5-5-0 6.1 3.10 3.30 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 5-4-1 3.10 3.30 5 23.8% Record as ML Favorite 4-0 Record as ML Underdog 3-3 Puck Line Covers 8 Puck Line Losses 2 Games Over Total 5 Games Under Total 4 Record as ML Favorite 0-0 Record as ML Underdog 5-5 Puck Line Covers 5 Puck Line Losses 1 Games Over Total 5 Games Under Total 5

